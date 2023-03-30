Osaka Bar Association calls for changes to Japan school’s haircut rules

The bar association issued a letter of admonishment Monday to Seifu High School in Tennoji Ward, Osaka City, and its operating entity over the school’s mandated “Seifu cut” hairstyle.

The all-male private school, which offers junior high and high school education, has around about 1,780 students.

According to the letter and the school, the rules mandate that students’ hair be trimmed short around the ears and the neckline and bangs should not touch the eyebrows.

The rules are reportedly based on Buddhist teachings that encourage people to “see what they should see” and “hear what they should hear.” The school changed its designated hairstyle from a close crop to the current style in or around 1970.