ADB forecasts 3.3% and 4.8% growth for Thailand and Asia and Pacific in 2023

Thailand

The Thai economy is forecast to expand moderately even as the global economy slows. Real growth should be led by tourism and private consumption. Overall, real

GDP growth is projected to expand by 3.3% in 2023 and 3.7% in 2024, while inflation should ease

On the external front, exports of goods and services in 2023 and 2024 are expected to grow moderately by 6.6% and 6.3%, respectively. A global economic slowdown in 2023 and local currency appreciation would cause a slowdown in merchandise exports. However, in 2024, merchandise exports should bounce back in line with the improving global economic outlook.

As for service exports, international tourism receipts are forecast to pick up mainly due to the return of tourists from the People’s Republic of China. The number of international tourists is projected to be 28 million in 2023 and 35 million in 2024, approaching the pre-pandemic level of 40 million.

Private consumption should gain traction led by improvement in employment, especially in the service sectors. Another factor that drives private consumption is increases in minimum daily wages across the country by an average of 5%.

However, a global economic slowdown may derail the Thai economy from its recovery path as risks are tilted to the downside. Transitioning to a net-zero carbon emissions economy is a policy challenge, but the economy is highly vulnerable to global climate change.



Source: ADB

https://www.adb.org/news/adb-forecasts-4-8-growth-asia-and-pacific-2023-and-2024