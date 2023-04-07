Waseda University Ex-Professor ordered to pay damages for sexual harassment

The university was ordered to pay an additional ¥55,000 aside from the ¥550,000 in compensation for the actions of another professor, who, consulted by Fukazawa, instead said she was partly to blame for what occurred.

While pursuing her career as a writer, Fukazawa founded the “Don’t Overlook Harassment at Universities” association in 2020, through which she disseminates information about sexual harassment and other incidents at universities.

“I hope the university will not repeat the same mistake,” Fukazawa said at a press conference in Tokyo after the ruling.

The lawyer representing Watanabe said, “He deeply regrets what he said [to her], and we would like to discuss a response.” The university released a statement saying, “We sincerely and deeply apologize to the victim.”

The Japan News

Asia News Network