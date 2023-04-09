Japanese flight attendants feeling turbulence over passenger cameras

Stricter punishment

The aviation industry has high expectations for the new bill in addressing photography crimes.

To date, there has never been a law directly clamping down on the act of nonconsensual photography. Each prefecture applies its own nuisance prevention ordinance or other regulation.

However, such ordinances require identifying the municipality where the act took place, making it difficult to apply in cases of an airplane moving at high speed.

In 2012, a male passenger was arrested on a flight from Takamatsu to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport for filming up a flight attendant’s skirt, which violates a Hyogo Prefectural nuisance prevention ordinance. But the case was dropped, apparently because the crime could not be pinpointed as having been committed over Hyogo Prefecture.

Removing the loopholes is expected to make such cases punishable.

The law will also impose harsher punishment. The maximum penalty under the prefectural ordinances, as prescribed by the Local Autonomy Law, is “imprisonment for not more than two years or a fine of not more than ¥1 million.”

The penalty for the new category of photography crime is expected to increase to confinement for not more than three years or a fine of not more than ¥3 million.

The revised Penal Code, which unified two types of criminal punishment — imprisonment with labour and imprisonment without labor — into “confinement,” will come into effect by 2025.

Limits to punishment

However, there will also be limits to the punishment for photography crimes.

The law will only cover sneak photography or filming of buttocks, breasts or other prurient parts, as well as underwear being worn. It does not apply to cases in which a person is photographed wearing a uniform or other clothing.

There have been calls for a law that would broaden the scope of criminality, such as for photographing female athletes for salacious purposes.

However, amid the Legislative Council, an advisory body to the justice minister, there are some who stand firm in the opinion that “it is difficult to separate the illegal from the legal when it comes to photographing visible parts of a person [such as a person in uniform.]”

Sakura Kamitani, a lawyer and expert on sexual crimes, said, “The new bill is commendable in that it will uniformly regulate sneak photography across the nation, and make the penalties stricter.

“However, women have great concerns about the types of cases not covered by the bill. It is necessary to increase social awareness that the act of surreptitiously pointing a camera at someone itself is unacceptable.”

