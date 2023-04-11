Dalai Lama apologises after video asking boy to 'suck my tongue'

"A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug," said a statement on the exiled leader's Twitter account, which has 19 million followers.

"His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

The statement said the Dalai Lama leader "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

Reuters has not been able to obtain access to the moment when Dalai Lama asks the boy to suck his tongue.

The video, which has 1 million views on Twitter, also shows the Nobel peace laureate apparently giving the boy a peck on the lips in presence of an audience who is heard clapping and laughing, while a man captures the moment on a phone.