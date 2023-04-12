Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 12, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
THURSDAY, April 13, 2023
Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 12, 2023

WEDNESDAY, April 12, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Wed, April 12, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

IMF I
IMF lowers 2023 global growth forecast to 2.8pc, warns of half-decade of low - Reuters for Dawn

IMF II
IMF upbeat on nation's GDP growth - China Daily

AI
Japan
Japan Wants G7 to Discuss Global AI Rules - The Japan News

China I
Cyber watchdog opens generative AI draft regulation to public opinions - China Daily

China II
Alibaba jumps on AI chatbot bandwagon - China Daily

Malaysia 
Keeping an 'AI' on red flags | The Star

Global
Global take on ChatGPT | The Star

Myanmar Crisis
Air strikes
International anger as air strikes kill dozens in Myanmar - AFP for Straits Times

PDF
Mandalay PDF members arrested with weapons and ammunition | Eleven Media

Indonesia
Editorial: Retno’s quiet mission - Jakarta Post

