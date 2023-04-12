Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Alliance US-Philipines I

US, Philippines agree to complete security assistance road map in 5-10 years | Reuters for Inquirer

Alliance US-Philipines II

Philippines, US kick off largest war games - Inquirer

Society Japan

40％ of People in Japan Feel Lonely, Survey Says - The Japan News

Pakistan

Opinion: The institutional crisis that Pakistan faces - The Statesman

Port Malaysia

Malaysia plans $8.5b port to keep up with regional rivals - Straits Times

Port Philippines

Work on 20 new seaports complete by June – DOTr | Inquirer News

Jobs Philippines

Job hunt tough for graduates of ‘pandemic generation’ | Inquirer

Jobs Japan

Call to Abolish Japan’s Foreign Intern Program Reflects Battle for Manpower - The Japan News

Rail Laos-China

China-Laos railway to run cross-border passenger trains starting Thursday - Vientiane Times