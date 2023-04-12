Asia Updates - Wednesday, April 12, 2023
IMF lowers 2023 global growth forecast to 2.8pc, warns of half-decade of low - Reuters for Dawn
IMF upbeat on nation's GDP growth - China Daily
Japan Wants G7 to Discuss Global AI Rules - The Japan News
Cyber watchdog opens generative AI draft regulation to public opinions - China Daily
Alibaba jumps on AI chatbot bandwagon - China Daily
Keeping an 'AI' on red flags | The Star
Global take on ChatGPT | The Star
International anger as air strikes kill dozens in Myanmar - AFP for Straits Times
Mandalay PDF members arrested with weapons and ammunition | Eleven Media
Editorial: Retno’s quiet mission - Jakarta Post
US, Philippines agree to complete security assistance road map in 5-10 years | Reuters for Inquirer
Philippines, US kick off largest war games - Inquirer
40％ of People in Japan Feel Lonely, Survey Says - The Japan News
Opinion: The institutional crisis that Pakistan faces - The Statesman
Malaysia plans $8.5b port to keep up with regional rivals - Straits Times
Work on 20 new seaports complete by June – DOTr | Inquirer News
Job hunt tough for graduates of ‘pandemic generation’ | Inquirer
Call to Abolish Japan’s Foreign Intern Program Reflects Battle for Manpower - The Japan News
China-Laos railway to run cross-border passenger trains starting Thursday - Vientiane Times