Asia Updates - Sunday, April 16, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Sun, April 16, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Casino Japan
Measures Against Addiction Sought as Panel OK’s Resort With Casino - The Japan News
Climate Malaysia
Hot, dry and hazy weather ahead | The Star
PM Japan
Japan PM Kishida Evacuated Following Explosion Prior to Speech - The Japan News
Myanmar Crisis
US sees door open to China talks, cites concerns over Myanmar - Bloomberg for The Star
Military N Asia
S. Korea, US, Japan agree to hold missile defense, anti-sub drills regularly to counter NK threats / Korea Herald
Politics Malaysia
Opinion: Estranged twins need careful handling | The Star
Sunday Asia
Heritage
A history forfeited - Dawn
History Japan
Kyoto: Should Dark History of Brothels Be Passed On - The Japan News
Wildlife China
Yunnan village prospers, naturally - Travel - China Daily
Travel
India
Discover the hidden gems of India - The Statesman
Philippines
Draw Inspiration From These 14 Filipino Celebrities When Planning Your Next Summer Vacation | Inquirer
Malaysia
What's in Perlis? Malaysia’s 'Great Wall in the North' and more! - The Star
Vietnam
22 new caves discovered in Quảng Bình - Vietnam News
Bhutan
Rafting becomes popular again, albeit slowly | Kuensel
Art
The beauty of Bangla calligraphy | The Daily Star
Books S Korea
Small but strong: Indie bookstores embrace individuality, diversity and community - Korea Herald
Cinema Singapore
Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new movie The Breaking Ice to premiere at Cannes Film Festival - Straits Times