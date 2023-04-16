Asia Updates - Sunday, April 16, 2023

Philippines

Draw Inspiration From These 14 Filipino Celebrities When Planning Your Next Summer Vacation | Inquirer

Malaysia

What's in Perlis? Malaysia’s 'Great Wall in the North' and more! - The Star

Vietnam

22 new caves discovered in Quảng Bình - Vietnam News

Bhutan

Rafting becomes popular again, albeit slowly | Kuensel

Art

The beauty of Bangla calligraphy | The Daily Star

Books S Korea

Small but strong: Indie bookstores embrace individuality, diversity and community - Korea Herald

Cinema Singapore

Singaporean director Anthony Chen’s new movie The Breaking Ice to premiere at Cannes Film Festival - Straits Times