Asia Updates - Sunday, April 16, 2023

MONDAY, April 17, 2023
SUNDAY, April 16, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Casino Japan
Measures Against Addiction Sought as Panel OK’s Resort With Casino - The Japan News

Climate Malaysia
Hot, dry and hazy weather ahead | The Star

PM Japan
Japan PM Kishida Evacuated Following Explosion Prior to Speech - The Japan News

Myanmar Crisis 
US sees door open to China talks, cites concerns over Myanmar - Bloomberg for The Star

Military N Asia
S. Korea, US, Japan agree to hold missile defense, anti-sub drills regularly to counter NK threats / Korea  Herald

Politics Malaysia
Opinion: Estranged twins need careful handling | The Star

Sunday Asia
Heritage
A history forfeited - Dawn

History Japan
Kyoto: Should Dark History of Brothels Be Passed On - The Japan News

Wildlife China
Yunnan village prospers, naturally - Travel - China Daily

Travel
India
Discover the hidden gems of India - The Statesman

