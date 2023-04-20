India's population to overtake China, with 2.9 mln more people by mid-2023, UN estimates

India's population is estimated at 1,428.6 million, or 1.4286 billion, against 1.4257 billion for China in the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report" this year.

The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed in a report that reflects information available until February.

Population experts using previous data from the UN have projected India would surpass China this month, but the global body's latest report did not specify a date.