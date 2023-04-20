India's population to overtake China, with 2.9 mln more people by mid-2023, UN estimates
India is on its way to becoming the world's most populous nation, overtaking China with almost 3 million more people in the middle of this year, data released on Wednesday by the United Nations showed.
India's population is estimated at 1,428.6 million, or 1.4286 billion, against 1.4257 billion for China in the United Nations Population Fund's (UNFPA) "State of World Population Report" this year.
The United States is a distant third, with an estimated population of 340 million, the data showed in a report that reflects information available until February.
Population experts using previous data from the UN have projected India would surpass China this month, but the global body's latest report did not specify a date.
"Overpopulation or overcrowding is a demeaning factor for our sub-continent because the natural resources are depleting and at the same time, the population is increasing," said Sarthak Arora, a New Delhi resident reacting to the estimates.
UN population officials have said it was not possible to specify a date because of uncertainty about the data from India and China, as India's last census was held in 2011 and the next, due in 2021, was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Although both nations will account for more than a third of the estimated global population of 8.045 billion, population growth in both has been slowing, albeit much faster in China than in India.
Last year, China's population fell for the first time in six decades, a historic turn expected to usher in a long period of decline in citizen numbers, with profound implications for its economy and the world.
India's annual population growth has averaged 1.2% since 2011, down from 1.7% in the previous decade, government data shows.
A public survey by UNFPA for the 2023 report found the most commonly held opinion in India, as well as in Brazil, Egypt and Nigeria, was that the population in each country "was too large and fertility rates were too high," the report said.
Reuters