Asia Updates - Friday, April 21, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, April 21, 2023
nationthailand
Asia Updates - Friday, April 21, 2023

Asia Updates - Friday, April 21, 2023

FRIDAY, April 21, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Fri, April 21, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

South China Sea
Việt Nam protests China's unilateral fishing ban in East Sea - Vietnam News

Travel Japan
Visitors Back to 66% of Pre-COVID Level - Jiji Press The Japan News

Politics Cambodia
Cambodian PM’s son, tipped to succeed him, gets promotion | AP for Borneo Bulletin Online

Health Thailand
Thailand air pollution leads millions to seek medical help - AFP for Straits Times

Diplomacy US-China
Yellen says US seeks 'healthy competition' with China, eyes Beijing trip - Reuters for Straits Times

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand