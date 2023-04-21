Asia Updates - Friday, April 21, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Fri, April 21, 2023
South China Sea
Việt Nam protests China's unilateral fishing ban in East Sea - Vietnam News
Travel Japan
Visitors Back to 66% of Pre-COVID Level - Jiji Press The Japan News
Politics Cambodia
Cambodian PM’s son, tipped to succeed him, gets promotion | AP for Borneo Bulletin Online
Health Thailand
Thailand air pollution leads millions to seek medical help - AFP for Straits Times
Diplomacy US-China
Yellen says US seeks 'healthy competition' with China, eyes Beijing trip - Reuters for Straits Times
Summit S Korea-US
Yoon, Biden to discuss extended deterrence, economic security at summit - Korea Herald
Myanmar Crisis
Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal for the cases against U Win Myint and Daw Aung San Suu Kyi | Eleven Media
Crime India
Gujarat court acquits all 69 accused in Naroda Gam massacre case - The Statesman
Obituary S Korea
Moonbin, beloved Astro all-rounder, leaves behind 14-year entertainment career - Korea Herald
Himalaya
Missing Indian climber Anurag Maloo found alive after three days - Kathmandu Post
Pakistan
Editorial: A Gordian knot - Dawn
Geopolitics Nepal
Opinion: Undoing status quo in Nepal’s India policy - Kathmandu Post
Business India
Opinion: Lesson for Adani - The Statesman
Business Singapore
Business worsens for S’pore SMEs in Q1 amid weaker global trade, persistent inflation / Straits Times
Rail Laos-Vietnam
Laos-Vietnam railway construction could begin by year end: developer - Vientiane Times
AI China
Huawei: AI computing power to increase 500 times by 2030 - China Daily