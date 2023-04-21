Asia Updates - Friday, April 21, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Fri, April 21, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

South China Sea

Việt Nam protests China's unilateral fishing ban in East Sea - Vietnam News

Travel Japan

Visitors Back to 66% of Pre-COVID Level - Jiji Press The Japan News

Politics Cambodia

Cambodian PM’s son, tipped to succeed him, gets promotion | AP for Borneo Bulletin Online

Health Thailand

Thailand air pollution leads millions to seek medical help - AFP for Straits Times

Diplomacy US-China

Yellen says US seeks 'healthy competition' with China, eyes Beijing trip - Reuters for Straits Times