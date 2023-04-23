Yoon orders dispatch of naval unit to war-torn Sudan to protect Korean nationals

Yoon made the order after he was briefed on the current fighting in Khartoum between the military and a rival paramilitary force, Lee Do-woon said in a written press briefing. The 304-strong Cheonghae Unit is currently docked at the Port of Salalah in Oman.

The instruction came in order to prepare for a situation in which the nationals cannot access the airport.

Earlier in the day, the presidential office held a meeting, chaired by Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Jong-deuk, with the relevant ministries on Sudan's conflict.

Meanwhile, the ruling People Power Party (PPP) urged the relevant authorities to put forth their utmost efforts and mobilize all resources possible to evacuate the South Korean nationals.

"The PPP will also do its best to provide full support (for the evacuation)," spokesperson Kim Min-soo said in a statement.