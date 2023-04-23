Asia Updates - Sunday, April 23, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Sun, April 23, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Climate Thailand
Thai authorities issue extreme heat warnings for dozens of provinces / Reuters for Straits Times
Diplomacy China-Philippines I
PH, China ‘iron things out’ in Marcos-Qin talks | Inquirer
Diplomacy China-Philippines II
Qin's Manila visit to bolster mutual trust - China Daily
Myanmar Crisis
Top election official shot dead in Myanmar - AFP for Straits Times
Geopolitics Saudi-Iran
Analysis: What the Saudi-Iran deal means for geopolitics - Dawn
Sunday Asia
Music
An Evening With Bruno Mars: 15-Time Grammy Award Winner Announces Concert in the Philippines in June | Inquirer
Culture
Tibet
Thirteen Eye Dzi Beads – a gem of Tibetan culture - The Statesman
Japan
Japan Specialty Paper Shop Continues to Delight Customers after 30 Years - The Japan News
China
Cultural products bring history alive - China Daily
Fashion
Fashion Breakthroughs: Ternocon III Broadens the Cultural Landscape of Philippine Couture | Inquirer
Youth
Malaysia
Young entrepreneurs learn life skills at KL Children's Business Fair - The Star
Food I
Cozy, affordable ‘imokase’ course menus trending in Seoul - Korea Herald
Food II
5 health benefits of green tea | The Daily Star
Himalaya
Double amputee Hari Budha Magar sets sights on Everest - Kathmandu Post
Art I
Khmer artist becomes war refugee twice | Phnom Penh Post
Art II
Singapore: SAM’s public art trails, ACM’s refreshed textiles display, and kebaya fashions - Straits Times
Travel Vietnam
Nam Kang Ho Tao, the most dangerous but attractive mountain in the northwest - Vietnam News
Travel Bhutan
Katsho Eco Camp: Haa’s new tourist destination | Kuensel