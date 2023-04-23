Asia Updates - Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday Asia

Music

An Evening With Bruno Mars: 15-Time Grammy Award Winner Announces Concert in the Philippines in June | Inquirer

Culture

Tibet

Thirteen Eye Dzi Beads – a gem of Tibetan culture - The Statesman

Japan

Japan Specialty Paper Shop Continues to Delight Customers after 30 Years - The Japan News

China

Cultural products bring history alive - China Daily

Fashion

Fashion Breakthroughs: Ternocon III Broadens the Cultural Landscape of Philippine Couture | Inquirer