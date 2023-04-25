Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 25, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, April 25, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Earthquake Indonesia
Indonesia hit by magnitude 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning triggered | Reuters for The Star

Himalaya
Race to the Everest summit: Chinese, US climbers top list - Kathmandu Post

Netflix S Korea 
Netflix to invest $2.5b in Korean content - Korea Herald

Fightings Philippines
Thousands flee clashes in Maguindanao del Sur | Inquirer 

Terror Pakistan
8 cops martyred in ‘suicide blast’ at Swat police station - Dawn

