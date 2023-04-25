Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Tue, April 25, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Earthquake Indonesia
Indonesia hit by magnitude 7.3 earthquake, tsunami warning triggered | Reuters for The Star
Himalaya
Race to the Everest summit: Chinese, US climbers top list - Kathmandu Post
Netflix S Korea
Netflix to invest $2.5b in Korean content - Korea Herald
Fightings Philippines
Thousands flee clashes in Maguindanao del Sur | Inquirer
Terror Pakistan
8 cops martyred in ‘suicide blast’ at Swat police station - Dawn
Myanmar Crisis
Former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon arrives in Myanmar | Eleven Media
Sudan
India
Operation Kaveri: Ships, aircraft set to bring 500 Indians back home from port Sudan, says Min Jaishankar - The Statesman
Indonesia
Indonesia begins repatriation of 1,200 nationals from conflict-ridden Sudan - Jakarta Post
Japan
Japan Begins to Evacuate Nationals from Sudan - The Japan News
Philippines
Evacuation of OFWs in Sudan under way – DFA | Inquirer
South China Sea
Vietnam Fisheries Society vehemently opposes China's wrongful fishing ban in the East Sea - Vietnam News
Military India-China
India, China corps commanders hold frank discuss “friction points” - The Statesman
Diplomacy China
Beijing says it ‘respects’ sovereign ex-Soviet states after furore caused by China envoy - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Haze Crisis
Opinion: Regional solution needed - The Star
Road Safety
Interview: Do not switch off, road carnage occurs every day! - Sin Chew Daily
Business Vietnam
Three foreign groups plan to pour $3.7 billion into Việt Nam - Vietnam News
Business Singapore-China
Singapore, Shanghai ink record 15 MOUs as bilateral trade grows - Straits Times
Logistics Cambodia
Hopes high for logistics master plan lift | Phnom Penh Post
EV China
Automakers Unveil Latest EVs at Shanghai Auto Show - The Japan News