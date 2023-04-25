Hong Kong back on the radar of Thai businesses looking for opportunities

The lifestyle fairs, held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre from April 19-22, were among the largest fairs that the HKTDC has ever organised. This was the first time the fair had up to seven sub-events. They included: Hong Kong Gifts & Premium Fair, Home InStyle, the Hong Kong International Home Textiles and Furnishings Fair, Fashion InStyle, Hong Kong International Printing and Packaging Fair, and Hong Kong International Licensing Show as well as Asian Licensing Conference.

More than 4,100 exhibitors were present at the fair from 23 countries and different regions of the world, including, China, the United States, Turkey, Hungary, Bangladesh, Italy, and Thailand.

The Home InStyle section saw the most number of Thai exhibitors with 15 companies participating.