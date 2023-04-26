India's elderly dream of dying in holy Hindu city of death

Now the 82-year-old former college teacher hopes that by dying in Varanasi, he can break the tenuous cycle of death and rebirth and reach salvation -- a core belief which has drawn many Hindus to the city and made Varanasi mythical.

"Death is invited here. We invite death. And he's our guest. So we are proud that we are going to die here," said Sastry, just after praying in India’s holiest river of Ganges at dawn.

Sastry is a resident of Mumukshu Bhavan, Sanskrit for "Salvation House" - a community home for the elderly wishing to live and end their twilight years in the sacred city of Varanasi. Established in the 1920s, Mumukshu Bhavan doubles as sort of a retirement home and a hospice, one of several such facilities scattered across Varanasi.

Sastry said he and his wife were inspired to spend their last years in Varanasi by his mother who had also taken up residency at the facility, although she ironically died during a short visit home to Hyderabad.

Despite the growing popularity of Western-style retirement homes, Sastry has no interest in worldly comforts and instead spends his final days immersed in study and prayer.