Inflation nudges smaller firms in Japan to hike salaries - but progress is slow

The company is one of many smaller Japanese firms that are edging towards raising remuneration for their employees amid rising inflation and an intensifying labour crunch, mirroring a trend recently seen in big corporations.

"To reward the employees who made it through the Covid pandemic, and to boost their performance, we would like to raise the pay even just a little bit," said Kazunori Kobayashi, a public relations officer at Suzette, which runs more than 90 stores across the country.

Nearly 60% of Japan's small- and mid-sized companies plan to lift wages this year with about 20% aiming for a hike of 4% or more, a survey by the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed last month. The companies surveyed plan to boost salaries through basic pay hikes and other remuneration like bonuses.