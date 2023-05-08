Asean, India hold joint exercises in disputed sea for first time

The sea phase of the exercise is set from May 7 to May 8, according to the Indian Navy. The harbour phase was held at Changi Naval Base in Singapore from May 2 to May 4.

The Philippine Navy has sent its missile frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) with 140 officers and crew to join the first maritime drills between India and the regional bloc in Singapore from May 2 to May 8.

The sea phase of the drills will be held in international waters “along the transit route to the Philippines,” according to the Singapore Navy. The same participants from the regional bloc are expected to take part in the Asean Multilateral Naval Exercise hosted by Manila this week.