PM Kishida says his ‘heart aches’ but gives no apology for forced labour

He was speaking following a summit with President Yoon in Seoul on Sunday at which Seoul had hoped for a potential apology from Tokyo that would directly address the colonial rights abuses.

Japan has shied away from that by sticking to a broader apology for its colonial rule made in 1998 when the two countries signed it into a declaration.

“Our position is that we uphold all of our previous stances rolled out by the government on the colonial past, including the 1998 declaration,” Kishida said at a press conference, referring to what is accepted as guidance for friendlier ties that discusses Japan’s “genuine reflection on its colonial past and sincere apology for it.”