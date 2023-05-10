Japan, S. Korea eye radar link with US to detect N. Korean missiles

The three nations intend to reach a basic agreement at a defence ministers’ meeting in Singapore scheduled for early June, according to sources in the three governments.

The countries are aiming for a swift implementation of the new data-sharing framework, which is expected to strengthen Japan’s response capabilities.

At a November summit in Phnom Penh, the leaders of Japan, South Korea and the United States said they intend to “share DPRK missile warning data in real-time,” and launched discussions on specific measures for that purpose.

An agreement on the radar link is expected to be reached, amid improved Japan-South Korea relations and tailwinds from Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s two-day visit to South Korea through Monday.

The three countries intend to affirm coordination on the matter at the Group of Seven summits in Hiroshima City on May 19-21.

There is currently a command and control system of radar and other equipment used by the Self-Defense Forces and US forces based in Japan and another used by the South Korean military and US forces in South Korea.