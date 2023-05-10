Chinese tourists to Siem Reap short of expectations: insiders

Most foreign travellers are from Asian countries, he said, noting that Chinese visitors remain rather limited, arriving in groups of two or three, rather than in large groups.

“There aren’t many Chinese visitors to the temples,” he said, affirming that many of the tour guides who left the profession during the Covid crisis have since returned.

Angkor Tourist Guide Association president Khieu Thy drew attention to the fact that year-to-date increases in foreign tourists to Cambodia have been fairly modest, at least when compared to the staggering year-to-year gains typically cited.

“Numbers of tourists have been steadily increasing since the beginning of the year, most of whom have been from neighbouring countries,” he said.