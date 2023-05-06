32nd Southeast Asia Games opens in Cambodiabackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
32nd Southeast Asia Games opens in Cambodia

SATURDAY, May 06, 2023

The 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) started on Thursday (May 5) with a spectacular opening ceremony at Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

With Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, alongside Laos president Thongloun Sisoulith in attendance, a jam-packed Morodok Techo National Stadium got the games underway.
Free tickets were handed out to spectators, with the opening ceremony featuring the 11 participating nations, with more than 6000 athletes set to compete across 36 sports and 581 sport programs.

The 32nd SEA Games will be hosted in Phnom Penh and four surrounding cities until May 17, with Cambodia hosting for first time in 64 years.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen waves during the opening ceremony A member of Thailand Cambodian athlete Sorn Seavmey, the final torch-bearer, carries the torch during the opening ceremony 32nd Southeast Asia Games opens in Cambodia
 

