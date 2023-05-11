‘No senior zone’ sparks controversy in South Korea

A photo posted on an online community on Monday showed a cafe with text on the door that reads: “No senior zone (no entry for elderly over 60).” Beside the text is a sticker that welcomes guide dogs.

The netizen who posted the photo criticized the cafe, saying: “I do not know why the owner of the cafe has decided to put up such signs, but I’m worried that my parents might see them while passing by.” Other community users joined the criticism, lamenting that this may lead to more establishments that ban entry for people of certain age groups.

The post comes amid growing concerns over public displays of intolerance in Korean society.