Income inequality widens marriage rates among Korean men

According to data released by the Korea Labor Institute analyzing labour and fertility trends, men with higher economic status were less likely to be unmarried and childless than low-income men.

The finding came to light in research conducted from 2017 to 2019, which excluded variables related to Covid-19, which affected relationship statuses.

Men aged between 26 and 30 with earnings in the top 10 Percent showed higher marriage rates, with 29 % of men answering “yes” when asked if they had experienced marriage or were living in a partnership, while it was only eight per cent for men in the lowest 10 % income level.