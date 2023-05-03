Free admission to South Korean Buddhist temples begins Thursday

However, temples managed by cities or provincial governments, such as the Bomunsa Temple in Incheon and the Goransa Temple in South Chungcheong Province, will continue to charge admission fees.

The final decision was made on Monday through a memorandum of understanding signed between the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism at the Korean Buddhism History and Culture Memorial Hall in Seoul.

Since South Korea's major Buddhist temples are situated in scenic mountains and national parks, even hikers passing through the temples were being charged admission fees. The fees ranged from 1,000 won ($0.77) to 6,000 won per person.