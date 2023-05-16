Hidden lives of terminal dwellers in South Korea

Those who seem to have sufficient reasons are often denied the chance to access the refugee application process here while the authorities refuse to disclose the exact reasons behind their rejections, he said.

“Unless there are special circumstances, potential asylum seekers should be allowed to appeal their case,” Lee said.

Some 57.6 Percent of a total of 1,683 asylum applications filed upon arrival between 2013 and 2021 were rejected in this preliminary screening round, data from the Refugee Rights Center shows.

Some, though not many, chose to stay at the airport, and, aided by refugee support groups here, fight on.

A group of five Ethiopians lived in Incheon Airport for about three months after their refugee applications failed to pass the preliminary review upon arrival. Through a trial, they were able to leave the airport later that year and resubmitted their asylum applications.

Three Russian men who flew to Korea in October last year to avoid military conscription back home gained “conditional permission” to enter Korea from the court after months of living in the airport. The measure obligated them to stay in facilities designated by the government while their applications are under review by the authorities.

Despite the court siding with asylum seekers whose applications were rejected during the preliminary screening in several cases, the Justice Ministry sticks firmly to its principles.

“Asylum seekers whose refugee applications were denied by the immigration authorities should either return to their home country or depart to a third country. If one chooses not to do so, they may stay in the airport’s departures lounge,” the ministry said in a written response to an inquiry.

Located within the departures area on the airport’s second floor, the lounge is deemed a security zone that is only connected to the transit zone inside the airport.

“Refugee applications should be reviewed not only from a humanitarian standpoint but also to ensure border security and management,” it said.

Airports as temporary shelters

Asylum seekers are not the only ones who make the airport their home — voluntarily or involuntarily.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, unexpected changes to immigration policies stranded some passengers at the airport.

In 2020, a Vietnamese American man from Los Angeles, who planned to fly to Vietnam via Korea, took up residence in Incheon Airport’s Terminal 1 after the Vietnamese government closed its border.

While waiting for the lifting of the entry restrictions, he lived in the airport for four months, becoming visibly weak. The airport’s management took him to a nearby hospital out of humanitarian concerns. After recovering, the passenger eventually returned to LA.

In general, the airport is a popular shelter for homeless people, particularly in summer and winter, for its bathroom facilities, multiple seating areas and free Wi-Fi and electricity, an airport official explained on the condition of anonymity. However, these airport residents can’t get past immigration to the departures or transit areas.

“As for asylum seekers who voluntarily choose to stay in the airport, we don’t intervene in them living here, but we get help from the police and other authorities when the need arises, as in cases of health emergencies or violence.”

In the US, asylum seekers taking shelter in an airport after their refugee applications upon arrival have been rejected, are first taken to detention centres run by immigration authorities and evaluated for the process of expedited removal.

But if an asylum seeker demonstrates credible fear of persecution or torture in their home country, they may be permitted to go through a regular immigration hearing before a judge. If they show credible fear, they may be paroled while they await the decision.

The process can take months, and sometimes years, according to Human Rights First, an international human rights organization based in New York.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network