South Korea No country for working moms?

Parental leave is a limited option

The Presidential Committee on Aging Society and Population Policy recently rolled out several new measures to encourage childbirth, including a planned expansion of the current parental leave from up to 24 months to up to 36.

But in reality, many parents are unable to use any leave at all.

Gapjil 119, a local civic group comprising of 150 labour law experts, surveyed in March on 1,000 office workers. Some 45 % of the respondents said they are “unable to freely use” their right to childcare leave. Some 36 % said the same for maternity leave.

Taking time off is a tougher option, particularly for those working in small- and medium-sized companies. According to Statistics Korea’s December report, 62.4 % of working moms who took parental leave worked for companies that had 300 or more employees.

Even if one can take leave, the employee fears facing discrimination upon returning to work. This often takes the form of being reassigned to less desirable posts or one unrelated to their previous work.

The Equal Employment Opportunity and Work-Family Balance Assistance Act stipulate that it’s illegal for an employer to discriminate against a worker based on gender, marriage, status within the family, pregnancy or childbirth without justifiable reasons. However, the law does not specify what constitutes “discrimination.”

Rep. Seo Dong-yong of the main opposition Democratic Party in February proposed a bill that seeks to define such discrimination in detail. This would include dismissal, suspension, demotion, exclusion from due promotion and personnel decisions against the employee’s will such as reassignment of duties or overall exclusion from duties.

No kids, no problem?

Difficulty in balancing work and child care is being cited as among the biggest reasons why young women in the country are reluctant to get married at all.

Local pollster PMI Research and Consulting recently surveyed 2,400 single men and women between ages 19-59, in which 68.6 % of the female respondents said they have no intention to get married. This figure is substantially higher than the 53.9 % of male respondents who said they did not plan to tie the knot.

South Korea has seen a steady decline in the number of newlyweds, from 329,087 couples in 2011 to 192,507 in 2021, according to Statistics Korea.

Moreover, a significant number of married couples are opting to have no children.

The PMI survey mentioned above also showed that 53.2 % of married men and women say they do not plan to have kids. About 67.1 % of married women who reported no plans to have kids said the reason was “due to fear of their careers being disrupted (by childbirth).”

As such, South Korea’s total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have over one’s lifetime — hit an all-time low of 0.78 in 2022. The figure was the lowest among all member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

With the South Korean government pledging an all-out effort to boost childbirths, many young women say that the country’s workplace culture must change first.

Lee, an office worker in her 30s, said her supervisor jokingly mentioned that she beat out other female applicants for the job, mainly because one of the applicants had two children.

“That made me wonder if I would still have a place (at work) to come back to after maternity leave since giving birth would put me in the same spot (as the other applicant),” she said.

Days before her death by suicide, the deceased Naver developer said, “I think the company wants me out. My only crime is that I raised (my child) the best I could.”

“I guess being a working mom is a crime,” she was quoted as saying by her bereaved family.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network