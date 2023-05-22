India’s forex reserves almost touch US$600 billion, hit one-year high

In the week that ended on May 12 for which data is available, the reserves rose by USD 3.553 billion to USD 599.529 billion. Before the May 12 week, they rose by USD 7.196 billion to USD 595.976 billion, RBI data showed.

Coming back to RBI’s latest data, India’s foreign currency assets, the biggest component of the forex reserves, rose by USD 3.577 billion to USD 529.598 billion.