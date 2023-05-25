‘Frog’ street vendors leap into online debate

There have been other similar incidents. In April, traffic police stopped a vendor in the same outfit while riding an electric bicycle in Ningbo, Zhejiang province. The vendor was fined 20 yuan ($2.85) for not wearing a helmet. In March, another frog-disguised vendor was caught by an urban patrol officer in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province and was required to stand facing the wall to reflect on his illegal behaviour.

Netizens, who’ve dubbed these vendors “frogs who sell their babies”, praised them for their cute look and innovative approach to business. Some argued whether city patrol officers should show some mercy while others insisted that punishment should be imposed for violation of rules and regulations no matter what.