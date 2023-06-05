Under construction four lane bridge collapses in India

Authorities are investigating the causes behind the collapse. Preliminary assessments suggest that structural failures and substandard construction materials may have contributed to the incident. It is crucial for the investigating agencies to determine the exact reasons to prevent such mishaps in the future.

The collapse has sparked concerns about quality control measures and oversight during the construction process. Bihar LoP Vijay Kumar Sinha, while reacting to the incident slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. He said to ANI, “There’s a tradition of seeking commissions. It is a consequence of his mentality of political instability that there’s administrative anarchy and corruption. The system is collapsing but they are talking about opposition unity.”

Efforts are underway to clear the debris and assess the extent of the damage. The concerned authorities have pledged to hold accountable those responsible for any negligence or violations leading to the bridge collapse. Additionally, steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents from occurring and to enhance safety standards in ongoing and future infrastructure projects.

Sudhanshu Mishra

The Statesman

Asia News Network