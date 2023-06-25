South Korean Airlines cut flights to China amid lukewarm demand

The number of Koreans flying to China also decreased, with the proportion of Korean passengers on flights to China falling from 15.5 % to 5 % over the past three years.

The dwindling number of Chinese passengers flying into Korea is majorly attributed to China's continued ban on group tours to Korea.

In February, China resumed the issuance of visas that had been suspended for nearly three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, among countries China allowed for its citizens to travel in groups, South Korea was excluded, along with the United States, Japan, Germany and Australia.

The move has been interpreted as retaliation against the Korean government's decision in February to restrict visa issuance for inbound travellers from China, citing the risk of the spread of Covid-19.

Lee Yoon-seo

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network