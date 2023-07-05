North Korea satellite has 'no military utility,' says South Korea

When the spatial resolution of a reconnaissance satellite is better than one metre, such as 70-cm resolution, it enables the identification and analysis of objects such as buildings, vehicles, larger infrastructure, and prominent features on the ground.

But Seoul and Washington have decided to withhold further information on their analysis of the launch debris.

The Korea Herald has learned that Seoul and Washington were able to acquire "significant" data from the salvaged debris, including the second stage of North Korea's space launch vehicle that was retrieved by the South Korean Navy on June 15.

But they have concluded that revealing the results of the analysis could potentially benefit North Korea or prompt North Korea to take measures to prevent future salvage operations.

North Korea launched a space launch vehicle called Chollima-1, which was reported to carry a military reconnaissance satellite named Malligyong-1 on May 31. The launch took place in the Tongchang-ri area of North Pyongan Province.

But after the launch, North Korea's launch vehicle encountered an abnormal flight trajectory and crashed into the waters around 200 kilometres west of the South Korean island of Eocheong-do in the West Sea.

The South Korean military initiated a search and salvage operation, mobilizing the Navy's salvage and rescue ships, aircraft, and deep divers. The operation concluded on Wednesday.

Ji Da-gyum

The Korean Herald

Asia News Network