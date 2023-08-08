Scouts prepare to leave South Korea campsite ahead of typhoon

“Due to the expected impact of Typhoon Khanun, an early departure will be planned for all participants at the 25th World Scout Jamboree from the campsite in Saemangeum,” said the WOSM through an official statement on its website. “The (South Korean) government informed WOSM that they will soon provide details of the departure plan and the venues that will host the participants.”

A K-pop concert, which had been originally scheduled for Aug. 6 and then moved to Aug. 11 in Jeonju, a 50-minute ride from the camping site, will be moved to Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. The government said as of Monday afternoon that it was considering bringing the event to Seoul.

Gender Equality Minister Kim Hyun-sook said at the briefing on the day, “We are discussing closely the readjustment of the concert venue, and we are looking for an alternative such as the Sangam World Cup Stadium.”

When asked whether the Scouts' early departure was suggested by the Korean government, the minister said the conclusion was made after consulting with WOSM.

The minister mentioned that she doesn't believe leaving the campsite equates to suspending the entire event. She said she considered it a broadening of the jamboree's scope, as additional programs from municipalities are being incorporated for the remaining days of the event. The campsite will no longer be operating as the venue for the event once participants depart on Tuesday.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, meanwhile, received an emergency contingency plan report on the jamboree’s measures to prepare for the upcoming typhoon from Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and Ministry of Interior and Safety Minister Lee Sang-min on Monday morning. The report recommended that the Scouts’ accommodations and remaining jamboree program be moved to Seoul and other neighbouring metropolitan areas, according to the presidential office.

Since last week, the government has been in emergency mode, mobilizing all possible means to help Scouts at the Saemangeum campground, which has been hit by a blistering heat wave and flooding on the ground.

The event has drawn extensive criticism for inadequate preparation and mismanagement, subjecting participants to scorching heat, limited shade, waterlogged grounds, heat-related illnesses and insect bites. Over the weekend, thousands of attendees from Britain, the United States and Singapore left the site. The Jamboree event drew over 43,000 participants from 159 countries.

Shin Ji-hye and Lee Jung-joo

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network