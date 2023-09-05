Hyundai Motor tops EV sales in Indonesia

As for bolstering EV charging infrastructure, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Indonesia signed a memorandum of understanding with Lippo Malls Indonesia, one of the largest local distributors, to install charging stations in 52 shopping malls nationwide.

The world’s third-largest auto giant said it is witnessing a wind of change in the Indonesian automotive market, which has been dominated by Japanese carmakers for more than 50 years.

The number of Hyundai cars sold in the burgeoning market surged more than tenfold last year to 31,965 units from a year earlier, ranking eighth place. During the January-August period, it jumped to sixth place, selling 20,065 units, a 48.1 % jump, compared to last year.

As of July, its 3.4 % market share still lags behind Japanese auto brands, however, it is well-received by Indonesian customers, the company said. For instance, it was named as the second-largest carmaker to have sold 3,727 units during the GIIAS event, following Toyota. Hyundai outpaced Mitsubishi, Honda and Daihatsu, who hold larger market share.

Hyundai car models sold in the motor show include Stargazer, Ioniq 5 and Creta. Exclusively launched for the Asean region, the multipurpose vehicle Stargazer, in particular, received more sales orders than Toyota’s rival model. The company plans to add Stargazer X to its lineup with higher ground clearance and a powerful exterior.

The automaker is also eyeing entry into other countries in the 10-member bloc, with plans to boost car exports from Indonesia. According to data from the Association of Indonesia Automotive Industries cited by Hyundai, its export volume produced in Indonesia and shipped to adjacent markets in Asean and the Middle East came to 30,114 units, a 70 % jump from last year, during the January-August period.

Byun Hye-jin

The Korean Herald

Asia News Network