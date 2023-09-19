All parties urged to reduce number of warships in South China Sea to ensure peace

He said the presence of warships in large numbers had the potential to increase international tension and threaten national security.

Therefore, he said, the issue of China's claims in the South China Sea that overlapped with Malaysia’s maritime area needed to be handled effectively and every action taken was based on comprehensive consideration.

"The presence and number of warships in maritime areas such as the South China Sea also has the potential to increase tension and may threaten peace, security and stability.

"Therefore, the government takes the position that all countries need to reduce the presence of warships in the South China Sea to ensure peace, and stability and avoid tension.

"Malaysia is committed to dealing with the South China Sea issue constructively according to appropriate diplomatic forums and channels in defending the country's sovereignty and interests.