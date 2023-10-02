National Assembly speeds up efforts to outlaw dog meat consumption in S. Korea

The proposed bills aim to provide the legal grounds for banning acts of breeding, butchering or distributing dog meat or food products made with dogs, while forcing the agriculture ministry to support the job transition of people involved in the industry.

The prospect of their passage, however, remains unclear due to strong opposition from dog meat farmers, restaurant owners and many others who have built their entire livelihood around the industry.

Animal advocates condemn the brutality of consuming man's best friend, while others claim the tradition is no different from eating beef or pork.

Proponents of dog meat consumption claim legal bans will strip away what they call the "people's sovereignty over food," and threaten dog farmers' right to live.

"It is an atrocious act to deprive people of the right to eat. Dog meat is the fifth most consumed meat in South Korea. They have no right to touch people's livelihoods or the basic right to people's sovereignty over food." said Ju Yeong-dong, the former secretary general of one of the largest associations of people involved in the dog meat industry.

About 3,500 farms had bred dogs for food purposes in South Korea as of last year. They supply dog meat to around 3,000 restaurants across the country, Ju said.