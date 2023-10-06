Bangladesh joins nuclear energy club

Terming Bangladesh a tested friend and development partner, the Russian president said the relations between the two countries are based on mutual equity and respect, BSS reports.

Putin said Russia and Bangladesh established ties more than 50 years ago. "At the beginning of the 1970s, the Soviet Union had extended support to East Bengal in its struggle for independence and rebuilding the newly independent country."

Russia is one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh.

Putin also recalled last year's celebration of the golden jubilee of the diplomatic relations between the two countries and Bangabandhu's historic visit to Moscow.

"Bangabandhu's visit to Moscow was a historical milestone for building ties between the two countries," Putin said, adding, "Sheikh Hasina successfully and with dignity is carrying forward her father's tasks."

Congratulating Bangladesh, he said, "The flagship project meets the interests of both countries and promotes the further deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation."

In her speech, Hasina said, "… the nuclear power plant is another step towards building Smart Bangladesh."

She said the plant has been designed and built keeping in mind natural disasters. She also mentioned that Russia promised to take back the spent fuel.

"We will use nuclear energy to protect peace," she said, expressing her firm commitment to the elimination of nuclear weapons worldwide and to the implementation of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, BSS reports.