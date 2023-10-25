India poised to surpass Japan to become world’s 3rd largest economy by 2030

The acceleration of foreign direct investment inflows into India over the past decade reflects the favourable long-term growth outlook for the Indian economy, helped by a youthful demographic profile and rapidly rising urban household incomes.

By 2022, the size of the Indian GDP had already become larger than the GDP of the UK and France.

By 2030, India’s GDP is also forecast to surpass Germany, the report adds.

Japan’s nominal gross domestic product will be overtaken by Germany this year as it slips from No. 3 to No. 4 in the world on a US dollar basis, according to new projections by the International Monetary Fund.

India was among the outperformers in the emerging market space with private sector sales in the country having risen at the second-fastest pace in over 13 years, thereby supporting output expansion.