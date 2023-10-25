Planning the future of Asian and Pacific cities

It is no surprise then that Asia and the Pacific have in recent years become predominantly urban, as people seek greater opportunities and services in cities of all sizes — from coastal communities in the Pacific to megacities such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Tokyo.

Smaller towns and emerging urban centres also have unique characteristics that reflect this region’s diversity.

The megatrend of urbanization, however, has not been free of difficulties, with many of the global crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the increasing effects of climate change, biodiversity loss, and various forms of pollution, all converging in our cities. These challenges have made more visible long-standing issues such as inequalities and urban poverty, access to affordable housing, and an infrastructure gap. Our most vulnerable communities are often the most affected. This is clear in our cities where climate-related disasters disproportionately impact the poor, with women and children unable to access essential urban services.

Meanwhile, a lack of affordable housing hinders the poor and middle class alike, with inadequate infrastructure too often resulting in persons with disabilities being left behind. Collectively, these challenges not only harm cities and their residents but will also hinder progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its goals, many of which intersect in cities.