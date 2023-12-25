Goodbye plastic: Cash-only trend rises as young Koreans combat overspending

Referred to as "cash stuffing," the budgeting method involves withdrawing cash from a bank account and segregating it into designated envelopes for different categories, such as groceries, travel, dining out and more.

Gaining popularity among young those seeking to curb overspending and counter the "cashless effect" — a tendency to make more purchases when payments are less tangible — the method restricts spending to allocated amounts in a physically tangible way.

"I would spend about 1 million won ($770) solely on food delivery apps, but after switching to cash payments, the expenditure fell almost 70 per cent,” 32-year-old Kim Ji-hye told The Korea Herald.