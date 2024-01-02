Deadly quakes kill 13, level buildings on Japan’s west coast

Aftershocks continued to shake Ishikawa prefecture and nearby areas a day after a magnitude 7.6 temblor slammed the area on Monday afternoon.

Four people were confirmed dead in Ishikawa, according to prefecture officials. Police said they were investigating two other reported deaths. Public broadcaster NHK reported at least eight deaths and 30 injuries, including people who fell while trying to flee.

The Japan Times said according to Ishikawa Prefecture, the confirmed dead include a man and a woman in their 50s and a woman in her 30s in the city of Nanao, a man in his 70s in the city of Hakui and a man in his 90s in the town of Shika. Eight have been confirmed dead in the city of Wajima alone.

“Saving lives is our priority and we are fighting a battle against time,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. “It is critical that people trapped in homes get rescued immediately.”