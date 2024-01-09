Seven of 10 Pinoys unhappy with government handling of inflation

According to a Pulse Asia survey conducted from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7 last year, 73% of Filipinos disapproved of the Marcos administration’s performance on inflation, the national issue that concerns them the most. Only 9% gave it the thumbs-up.

Because of this, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. got a net approval rating on controlling inflation of -64, the lowest among the 16 issues rated in the Pulse Asia survey.

Controlling inflation was a top concern of the majority across all geographic areas, with 75% in Mindanao and the Visayas, 71% in Luzon outside of Manila, and 69% in Metro Manila considering it the top national issue.

Among Class ABC, 61% deemed inflation an urgent national concern. Class D (72%) and Class E (81%) also considered it a top concern.