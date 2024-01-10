Post-election is critical moment to maintain peace and stability at Taiwan Strait

WHAT ARE THE KEY ISSUES TAIWAN VOTERS CARE ABOUT IN THIS ELECTION?

"Each candidate has their different policies, vis-à-vis China, vis-à-vis the rest of the world, and that I think it's one of the very important issues for the people to deliberate. Then of course we look at the domestic issues. With the high inflation, with the rising real estate prices in the housing market, with the young generation trying to look for their existence and how the domestic policies of each candidate would be able to make people feel that their next year was going to be much better than this year, the next decade was going to be much better than this decade. So I think the candidates put forward a platform domestically which I think are of equal, if not more importance, then its cross-strait policies or than its foreign policy and its Taiwan's stance and existence in the international arena."

HOW WILL CHINESE LEADER XI JINPING'S "REUNIFICATION IS INEVITABLE" NEW YEAR SPEECH IMPACT THE ELECTION?

"Normally when Chinese leaders make an open remark on Taiwan's election or the choices of the Taiwanese people, or to define what this Taiwan election means. For example, the election of 'choice between war and peace', and that rhetoric will only deteriorate the relationship between the people in Taiwan and people in China. And that would not help the peaceful communications between two sides of the strait."