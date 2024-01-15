Maldives gives India mid-March deadline to withdraw troops: Report

According to local media reports, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has formally conveyed this to India.

Addressing a press conference, Abdulla Nazim Ibrahim, the public policy secretary at the Maldivian President’s Office said, “Indian military personnel cannot stay in the Maldives. This is the policy of President Mohamed Muizzu and that of this administration.”

Soon after being elected as the president, Muizzu had asked India to withdraw its troops from the archipelagic state.

Following his request, both India and Maldives had formed a high-level committee to negotiate the withdrawal of troops.