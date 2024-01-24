How Dior bag footage shook Korean politics

When a YouTube video of South Korea’s first lady receiving a Dior handbag went viral last year, no one expected it to snowball into a major political hurdle for the ruling party.

In the weeks before April's general election, the footage has become a wedge that is straining relationships among People Power Party lawmakers, as well as a piece of political ammunition for the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea.

Opposition lawmakers have been raising their suspicions that First Lady Kim Keon Hee violated anti-graft legislation that forbids public officials and their spouses from receiving gifts valued at more than 50,000 won ($37).

The footage, which was edited and uploaded by liberal news outlet Voice of Seoul on Nov. 27, first shows a Korean-American pastor named Choi Jae-young visiting a Christian Dior store to purchase the handbag in question.

When the camera zooms in on the purchased bag’s invoice, showing that it’s valued at 3 million won.

Kim is featured in the 86-minute video for less than a minute, as the rest of the video is filled with commentaries and discussions among panels.

Wearing a casual T-shirt, she asks Choi, who visited her at the headquarters of her company Covana Contents located in southern Seoul, “Why do you keep bringing me these things?”

The box of the Dior handbag is shown perched up on the coffee table between Kim and Choi next to glasses filled with water, but the video does not show Kim accepting the gift.

It was revealed that Kim had accepted the gift through a statement released by the presidential office and ruling party which said the bag was “being managed and stored as a property of the government.”