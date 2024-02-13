Victory for Indian diplomacy: Qatar frees eight ex-Indian Navy personnel

Announcing on Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said India welcomes the release of eight Indian nationals, who had been working for the Dahra Global company in Qatar before they were detained.

“Seven out of the eight of them have returned to India. We appreciate the decision by the Emir of the State of Qatar to enable the release and home-coming of these nationals,” the MEA said.

The Navy veterans were given death sentences by Qatar’s Court of First Instance on October 26 last year.

The Court of Appeal in the Gulf nation on December 28 last commuted the capital punishment and sentenced them to jail terms for varying durations.

The Indian nationals, who worked with the private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August 2022 in the alleged case of espionage.

Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve to free the Indians.

“India is grateful for the release of its citizens. We greatly appreciate their return, and we will continue to work with Qatar to see how quickly the eight Indians return home.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been constantly and personally supervising the entire case. He never shied away from taking any initiative that would ensure the return of the Indian nationals.

“This is a reflection of Modi’s strong leadership and bond of friendship between the two countries,” he said.

The charges against the Indians were filed against the eight Indian Navy veterans on March 25 last year and they were tried under Qatari law. After the Court of Appeal commuted the death sentence, the Indian nationals were given 60 days to appeal against the order of their jail terms.