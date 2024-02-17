Australia’s governor-general addresses Australian alumni in Thailand

At the event, organised by the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, the governor stressed the importance of ties between the two countries as they mark the 72nd anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

The Australian governor, whose connections with Thailand date back to 1972 when he was a cadet at the Royal Military College Duntroon, Canberra, alongside His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

“If we look at how relationships between countries are constructed, we have those individual relationships, then we have the organisations, the institutions, and the businesses that talk together. Then, we come together at the national level, and today’s event is very much the story of all those individual relationships that were begun, in my case with His Majesty,” the governor told the alumni, who work in different sectors, public and private, but are connected by education. While Thailand has been a good neighbour to Australia in the broader region and they share a strategic partnership, a free trade agreement and other mechanisms allow both countries to interact more efficiently and effectively together.

“We are both lucky countries,” the governor commented