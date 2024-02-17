Australia’s governor-general addresses Australian alumni in Thailand
In Bangkok on an official visit from February 14-17, General David Hurley, governor-general of the Commonwealth of Australia, along with his wife Linda Hurley took time out to meet and greet Australian alumni in Thailand.
At the event, organised by the Australian Embassy in Bangkok, the governor stressed the importance of ties between the two countries as they mark the 72nd anniversary of their diplomatic relations.
The Australian governor, whose connections with Thailand date back to 1972 when he was a cadet at the Royal Military College Duntroon, Canberra, alongside His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
“If we look at how relationships between countries are constructed, we have those individual relationships, then we have the organisations, the institutions, and the businesses that talk together. Then, we come together at the national level, and today’s event is very much the story of all those individual relationships that were begun, in my case with His Majesty,” the governor told the alumni, who work in different sectors, public and private, but are connected by education. While Thailand has been a good neighbour to Australia in the broader region and they share a strategic partnership, a free trade agreement and other mechanisms allow both countries to interact more efficiently and effectively together.
“We are both lucky countries,” the governor commented
In concluding his speech, the governor said, “people-to-people links are only as good as the meat you put on the bones. By that I mean we can educate each other, we can go to each other's schools and universities, but we must also work to make those relationships grow and be productive. We really enjoy seeing opportunities to do just that. So for the ties between our two countries, I thank you, the alumni, for what you do. We all, including myself, have to work harder.”
Australian ambassador Dr Angela Macdonald reiterated the governor general’s words, saying that the connections between His Majesty and the governor had helped build the Association into the strong network that both countries recognise today. “As Australian ambassador, it’s a delight to see many members from both civilian and military walks of life in Thailand at this event", added the ambassador.
The event was attended by Privy Councilor Chirayu Isarangkun Na Ayuthaya, Senator and former defence forces chief Gen Boonsrang Niumpradit, Thailand's ambassador to Australia Arjaree Sriratanaban, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, and Australian Alumni Association president ML Laksasubha Kridakon.