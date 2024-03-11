Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone of new terminal buildings of 15 airports

He said cities like Aligarh, Moradabad, Azamgarh, and Shravasti which were ignored as backward areas of Uttar Pradesh are getting air connectivity due to rapid overall development.

Modi said just like welfare schemes, modern infrastructure is moving beyond metro cities to small towns and villages. “Small cities have equal rights to airports and good highways as big metro cities,” PM Modi emphasized. “We are increasing the strength of the Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities so that urbanization continues unabated,” said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of connectivity and infrastructure development in the region. He referred to the inauguration and foundation laying ceremonies of several railway projects, including those connecting districts like Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Gazipur, and Prayagraj. Azamgarh, Mau and Balia received the gift of many railway projects.

In addition to railway projects, Prime Minister Modi underscored the government’s commitment to rural infrastructure development through the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He stated, “More than 5,000 kilometres of roads have been inaugurated under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, aiming to improve connectivity for the farmers and youth of Eastern Uttar Pradesh.”

Prime Minister Modi also highlighted the government’s focus on ensuring fair prices for farmers’ produce. He talked about the substantial increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) for various crops, including sugarcane, stating, “Today, MSP for sugarcane farmers has been increased by 8 %, reaching Rs 340 per quintal.”

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi addressed the historical challenges faced by sugarcane farmers in the region, emphasizing the government’s efforts to address their grievances. He noted, “Our government has settled pending dues worth thousands of crores for sugarcane farmers, providing them timely and fair payments.”

He also elaborated on the transformation brought about by initiatives in biogas and ethanol. Regarding PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, the Prime Minister informed that in Azamgarh itself 8 lakh farmers received Rs 2,000 crore under the scheme.

Highlighting the transformative impact of government initiatives, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the need for honest governance to achieve rapid development.

He stated, “Honest governance is essential for achieving unprecedented development. Our government is committed to eliminating corruption and ensuring transparent governance.”

Prime Minister Modi expressed confidence in the transformative potential of the government’s initiatives for Eastern Uttar Pradesh. He stated, “The establishment of Maharaja Suheldev Rajkiya Vishwavidyalaya and other initiatives will empower the youth and transform the educational landscape of the region.”

Highlighting UP’s pivotal role in shaping national politics and development, Prime Minister Modi emphasised how the state’s progress aligns with the nation’s growth trajectory.

The Prime Minister commended UP for its exemplary implementation of central schemes under the double-engine government and positioning the state among the top performers in this regard.

He noted the significant investment made in UP over the past years, with infrastructure development and the creation of numerous opportunities for the youth being key outcomes.

PM Modi highlighted UP’s rising profile, fueled by record levels of investment, ground-breaking ceremonies, and the expansion of expressway networks and highways. He praised the state’s focus on improving law and order, exemplified by the completion of the historic Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

The Statesman

Asia News Network