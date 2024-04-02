South Korean First Lady's absence raises questions ahead of election

President Yoon Suk Yeol is not running as parliamentary and presidential elections are held separately in South Korea. But as an office holder, he is also not legally permitted to campaign for his People Power Party (PPP), which is facing an uphill battle to win back control of parliament.

Still, the unprecedented absence of Kim since she and Yoon returned from a visit to the Netherlands on Dec. 15 has been considered a political decision to shield the PPP from any negative factor.

"Since the First Lady is not portraying positive images to the public, for her to remain quiet during this time might actually help the election (for Yoon's party)," said Shin Yul, a political science professor at Myongji University in Seoul.