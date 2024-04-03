Taiwan’s biggest earthquake in 25 years leaves 9 dead, hundreds injured

Taiwan television stations showed footage of buildings standing at precarious angles in Hualien, where the 7.4-magnitude quake struck just offshore at about 8 am.

“It was very strong. It felt as if the house was going to topple,” said 60-year-old Taipei hospital worker Chang Yu-Lin.

woman who runs a bed-and-breakfast accommodation in Hualien City said she scrambled to calm her guests who were frightened by the quake.

“This is the biggest earthquake I have ever experienced,” said the woman who asked to be identified by her family name, Chan.

The quake struck at a depth of 15.5km, just as people were headed for work and school, setting off a tsunami warning for southern Japan and the Philippines that was later lifted.

Taiwan’s National Fire Agency said all the fatalities had been in Hualien county.

Three people among a group of seven on an early-morning hike through the hills that surround the city were crushed to death by boulders loosened by the earthquake, officials said.

Separately, the drivers of a truck and a car died when their vehicles were hit by tumbling boulders, while another man died at a mine.

The agency did not immediately offer details on the other three deaths.