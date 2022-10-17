Xi’s zero-Covid is elephant in room blocking China’s economic recovery: Chula expert

Xi kicked off the 20th Chinese Communist Party (CCP) National Congress in Beijing on Sunday.

In his opening speech, XI emphasised “safety” and “security”, mentioning the words 73 times compared with just 53 times at the previous congress in 2017. According to Reuters, analysts viewed the speech as an affirmation of Xi’s increasingly authoritarian path that has prioritised security, state control of the economy, more assertive diplomacy, a stronger military and pressure to seize democratically governed Taiwan.

Although he made little reference to Covid-19, China has in recent days repeatedly emphasised its commitment to Xi's zero-Covid strategy, “dashing hopes among countless Chinese citizens as well as investors that Beijing might begin exiting anytime soon a policy that has caused widespread frustration and economic damage”, said Reuters.

Xi is expected to be elected for a third term at the congress, cementing his status as the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong.

But Wasana Wongsurawat, an associate professor of modern Chinese history at Chulalongkorn University, said the highlight of the congress is not whether Xi will be elected to lead the country again.

“The biggest problem facing China now is that its economy cannot fully recover under Xi’s zero-Covid policy,” she said.

Wasana added that Xi will never backtrack on his own policy, since this would show he had been wrong and he would lose legitimacy as the country’s ruler.