New bistro offers diners in Beijing a break from big city hustle and bustle

The decor of the restaurant, designed by renowned interior architect Zou Zonghe, uses red as the main tone and presents subtle colour combinations with different materials like cement and fabric.

From canopies and tents to plants and camping lights, outdoor elements fill each corner of the restaurant, which Zou says he hopes will make diners feel like they are walking into a real outdoors campsite.

The menu, created in collaboration with cellist Ouyang Nana, presents a collection of fusion dishes from many places across China including Guangdong, Shanghai, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hunan and Yunnan.

The black truffle mushroom fried rice, deemed to be the best ever by Ouyang, is definitely a must-try. The combination of black truffle from Yunnan and mushroom together with house-made beef and chilli sauce give the rice a complex, rich flavour.